Mathura (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid obeisance at Sri Krishna Janmbhoomi temple in Mathura. He attended ‘Sant Mirabai Janmotsav’ programme here, being organised to celebrate the 525th birth anniversary of the poet and Lord Krishna devotee.

Modi released a commemorative stamp and coin in honour of Mirabai and attended a cultural programme, in which actor-turned-politician Hema Malini, a BJP MP, performed. At the ‘Saint Mirabai Janmotsav’ programme, PM Modi said, "Braj has a unique relation with Gujarat. The Kanha of Mathura became Dwarkadheesh after going to Gujarat... Saint Mira Bai who came to Mathura from Rajasthan, spent her last moments in Dwarka... Saint Mira's worship is incomplete without Vrindavan..."

"The life of Saint Mirabai is a unique example of pure devotion and faith. Her hymns and couplets dedicated to Lord Shri Krishna even today fill the hearts of all of us with reverence," the prime minister said in a post on X.