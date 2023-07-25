PM MODI INVITED FOR PRAN PRATISHTHA OF RAM TEMPLE FROM JAN 15 24

Ayodhya: The Board of Trustees of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony from January 15 to 24, 2024 where Ram Lalla's idol will be installed at the sanctum sanctorum of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple is going at a rapid pace and PM Modi has been invited to grace the occasion, Champat Rai, general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said. Arrangements are being made to accommodate around 10,000 dignitaries at a time in the venue, he added.

Hoardings are being put up announcing the 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony across the country, he said. Rai said that PM Modi has been invited to attend the event beginning from January 15. "The prime minister has been requested to take some time out from his busy schedule and attend the programme. His presence will give a special recognition to Ayodhya and increase the country's respect before the world," Rai said.

According to him, a large number of people are expected to reach Ayodhya to participate in this event. The 'Pran-Pratishtha' organizing committee is in search of a venue in the campus where around 10,000 chairs can be arranged. This apart, preparations are being made to make the campus neat and clean before the event, he added. "The whole world will know about this event. The 'Pran-Pratishtha' ceremony is being held in Ayodhya, which is the center of faith for the Hindus," he added.

Also Read: Varanasi wooden replicas of Kashi Dham, Ayodhya Temple selling like hot cakes in UP

A meeting was held in this regard today. Idols of two lions, two elephants and one garuda (divine eagle-like sun bird) and Lord Hanuman will be installed at the entrance of the temple. The selection of idols will begin from next months.