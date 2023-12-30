Ayodhya:PM Modi inaugurates renovated railway station

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the renamed Maharishi Valmiki International Airport here. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier in the day, he also unveiled the revamped Ayodhya Dham junction and flagged off 6 Vande Bharat Express and 2 Amrit Bharat trains. Flanked by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, he also boarded a decked-up Amrit Bharat Express and checked out the features and amenities for passengers.

The Vande Bharat Express will run on routes - Amritsar-Delhi, Mangalore-Madgaon, Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Jalna-Mumbai, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt.

He was also pictured interacting with a few child volunteers inside the Amrit Bharat coach. The Amrit Bharat trains will run on Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru).

Modi is also slated to be part of a public event where he will unveil and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth more than Rs 15,000 crore in UP.

The airport will improve connectivity in the region, leading to a boost in tourism, business activities and employment opportunities.

The airport's terminal building will have an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually. The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya. The interiors of the terminal building are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of Bhagwan Shri Ram.