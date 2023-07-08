Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a whirlwind tour to four states, arrived in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh where he inaugurated multiple development projects worth Rs 12000 crore. During his visit to Varanasi, PM Modi was presented a special gift of govardhan parbat carved out of soft stone by a local artist.

Padma Shri GI expert Dr Rajinikanth said that the soft stone sculpture was made by state awardee stone craftsman Bachche Lal Maurya, resident of Ramnagar. The art piece has a herd of 11 cows and calves symbolizing the Govardhan hill considered sacred by the Hindus. The single stone was completely hollowed out from inside, making it lightweight and transparent, Dr Rajnikanth said.

Among the various development projects to be inaugurated by PM Modi during his UP visit, he he scheduled to flag off two Vande Bharat trains, namely Gorakhpur – Lucknow Vande Bharat Express and Jodhpur – Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express trains. Besides, the PM will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gorakhpur Railway Station.

As per the itinerary, PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press Gorakhpur. In Varanasi, the PM will inaugurate various development projects including dedication of the Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Junction- Son Nagar railway line of Dedicated Freight Corridor and the four-lane widening of Varanasi-Jaunpur section of NH-56.

The project has reduced the travel time from Varanasi to Lucknow. PM Modi is on a whirlwind tour to four states-Chhattisgarh, Telangana,Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.