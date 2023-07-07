Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will flag off two Vande Bharat Express trains from Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. During his two-day trip to four states, the Prime Minister will flag off Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express at Gorakhpur railway station and Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat Express via video conferencing.

Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express-The first mini version of the semi-high-speed train in the state, the Gorakhpur- Lucknow Vande Bharat Express Train will pass through -Khalilabad, Basti, and Ayodhya. This train will improve the connectivity to the important cities of the state and boost tourism. The train will cover a distance of 302 km via Ayodhya junction in nearly four hours.

Vande Bharat students trip-NE Railway Girls Inter College and NE Railway Senior Secondary School held various competitions for students on topics like Vande Bharat Train, Clean India Healthy India, Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, and Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat. And the students who participated will be given a chance to travel in the inaugural run of the Gorakhpur-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express.

Jodhpur-Ahmedabad (Sabarmati) Vande Bharat Express-Improving the connectivity to famous places like Jodhpur, Abu Road, Ahmedabad, and the Jodhpur-Sabarmati Vande Bharat will also boost socio-economic development in the region. According to Railway Sources, the train will cover the distance of 400 km in about 6.5 hours. It is likely to halt at Pali, Falna, Abu Road, Palanpur, and Mehsana. Presently, minimum journey time on this route is about 7.5 hours.

Besides flagging off the trains, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the remodelling of Gorakhpur railway station. He will also attend the closing ceremony of the Gita Press centenary celebrations. Gita Press was recently conferred with the Gandhi Peace Prize for 2021. Gita Press manager Lal Mani Tiwari said, "We have made all preparations to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We will take him on a tour of the Lila Chitra Mandir that depicts stories of Lord Ram, Lord Krishna and Lord Shiva and a picture of Mahatma Gandhi."

PM Modi will then travel to Varanasi where he will have a tiffin meeting with the party workers where he will give them a lesson in strengthening the party organisation at the booth level ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The Prime Minister will also launch 29 development projects worth around Rs 12,110 crore and will also address a public meeting at Wazidpur which is likely to be attended by around 50,000 people.

Earlier on June 26, PM Modi flagged off five Vande Bharat Express trains from Rani Kamlapati Railway Station in Bhopal. These five trains will boost connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand.