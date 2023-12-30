Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in the holy city of Ayodhya to mark prominent events, days ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple. He was accorded a grand welcome at the airport by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other leaders.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth Rs 15,700 crore during his visit to Ayodhya. PM Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya railway station and flag off two new Amrit Bharat trains and six Vande Bharat trains. He is also set to inaugurate the newly constructed airport in Ayodhya.