Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Friday where he will address the One World TB Summit and inaugurate various projects, officials said. The Prime Minister arrives at Rudrakash Convention Centre in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh. PM Modi will shortly address the 'One World TB Summit' here.

According to the district administration, the summit is being organized by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) and the Stop TB Partnership. Stop TB Partnership, founded in 2001, is an organization organized by the United Nations to give voice to people, communities and countries living with TB. During the event, the Prime Minister will officially launch the TB-free panchayat initiative 'A Brief TB Preventive Treatment (TPT)' on a pan-India basis.

He will launch various initiatives including Family Centered Care Model for TB and release India's Annual TB Report 2023. The Prime Minister will also award selected States/Union Territories and Districts for significant progress towards elimination of TB. The conference will also be an opportunity to showcase the learnings from the national TB elimination programmes.

Also read: Varanasi: PM Modi's guest house suite spruced up for comfortable stay

International representatives from more than 30 countries besides Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Governor Anandiben Patel, Union Health Minister will be present in this summit. Later, the Prime Minister will visit the Sampurnanand Sanskrit University where he will address a public meeting. The PM will is also scheduled to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 28 developmental projects worth about Rs 1780 crore in Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of passenger ropeway from Varanasi Cantt station to Godaulia. The cost of this project is estimated to be around Rs 645 crore. This ropeway system with 5 stations will be 3.75 kilometers long. This will facilitate the movement of tourists, pilgrims and residents of Varanasi.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of a sewage treatment plant with a capacity of 55 MLD in Bhagwanpur under the Namami Gange scheme. This plant will be constructed at a cost of more than Rs 300 crore. The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the second and third phase of the redevelopment work of Sigra Stadium under the Khelo India scheme.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of LPG bottling plant to be constructed by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited at Raver village of Sewapuri. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of various other projects including primary health center, floating jetty equipped with changing rooms in Bharthara village.

Under the Jal Jeevan Mission, 19 drinking water schemes are also to be inaugurated by the PM. More than three lakh people of 63 gram panchayats will be benefited by these drinking water schemes. With the aim of further strengthening the rural drinking water system, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of 59 drinking water schemes under this mission.