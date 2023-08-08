PIL SEEKING SEALING OF GYANVAPI PREMISES DISMISSED AS WITHDRAWN BY HC

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday dismissed as withdrawn a PIL seeking a direction to the Uttar Pradesh government to seal the entire Gyanvapi premises without affecting the ASI survey order of the Varanasi court. The court dismissed the petition as withdrawn when petitioner counsel made a prayer to approach the appropriate forum as per law and file an application for the reliefs claimed in the PIL.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Pritinker Diwakar and Justice Ashutosh Srivastava passed the order. The PIL was filed on Wednesday last before the the court seeking directions to the state government and district administration to seal the entire Gyanvapi mosque without affecting the ASI survey. The petition was filed by Jitender Singh Visen, Rakhi Singh and others.

Meanwhile, The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) team surveyed the northern wall, the dome and basements of the Gyanvapi complex here on Tuesday, the fourth day of the court-mandated exercise to determine if the mosque was built over a temple. Members of the Muslim side were also present during the survey.

The ASI team carried out the work of measurement, mapping and photography of the Gyanvapi complex, government counsel Rajesh Mishra said. The team divided itself into three groups and surveyed the northern wall, the dome and basements of the complex, he said.

Vishnu Shankar Jain, the Hindu side's lawyer, said a detailed scientific study is being done inside the premises according to the court order. Subhash Chaturvedi, another lawyer of the Hindu side, said the ASI team is collecting evidence and besides the dome and pavilion of the complex, the basements were surveyed. (With Inputs from PTI)