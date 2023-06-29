Unnao: Viral photographs of a police station in-charge's wife and his two children along with Rs 14 lakh strewn across their bed in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao sparked an outcry.

The state is abuzz with questions about the open show of money by a cop's wife and children. Netizens are asking about the source of such a huge amount of money which the family members of sub-inspector Ramesh Chand Sahni openly flaunted.

The case is being investigated now. In these photos, Ramesh Chand Sahni's children and his wife are seen posing with bags worth around 14 lakh rupees. After the photo went viral on social media, the top officials of the police kept silent about the source of the money.

On being reached for his comments, Sahni said photographs were captured on November 14, 2021. The cop further said that he had borrowed money from someone and withdrawn it from the bank to construct a house.

The cop and his family members did not know how the photographs became viral. Taking cognizance of the matter, Unnao Superintendent of Police Siddharth Shankar Meena has asked CO Bangarmau Pankaj Singh to investigate the matter. Meanwhile, the viral photographs were quickly spread through Facebook and WhatsApp, the two most popular social mediums, and sent ripples among people, who are at their wit's end to know how a middle-ranked police offer can amass such a huge amount of money. The incident embarrassed the Unnao cops, who said they're expediting the investigation and take necessary steps in the matter.