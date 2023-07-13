People jump from 3rd floor as fire breaks out at Galaxy Plaza in Greater Noida

Greater Noida: At least two people had to jump out from the third floor of a building here as they tried to save their lives after a fire broke out in the Galaxy Plaza at Greater Noida West on Thursday.

The two were saved as they landed on a pile of mattresses spread on the ground by locals, officials said. In a video captured by an onlooker, two people are seen trying to creep out of a glass pane as smoke billows out of the Plaza. One of them slips and plunges down as the onlookers shout in horror. The two -- a man and a woman -- suffered minor injuries and were shifted to a hospital, the officials added.

Apart from them, other people were also seen desperately trying to jump out from the third floor of the Galaxy Plaza under the Bisrakh police station area at Gaur City 1 after the fire broke out. According to reports, a short circuit is said to be the reason for the fire.

The fire broke out inside a shop in the building in Noida Extension, also known as Greater Noida (West), around 1 pm following which the two jumped out after breaking a glass shield and fell from a height of around 30 to 35 feet, a senior police official said.

"Altogether five people were trapped in the fire which broke out inside a photo/video studio on the third floor of the Galaxy Commercial Plaza. While two persons jumped out of the building in a hurry, three others were rescued by police and firefighters," Additional DCP (Central Noida) Rajiv Dixit told PTI.

"Before falling from the height, the man and the woman were seen hanging from the building. In the meantime, some locals found a mattress shop nearby and quickly brought a couple of them and spread it on the ground. When the duo fell, they suffered minor injuries and a major incident was averted," Dixit, who oversaw the rescue efforts, said.

He said the fire was doused in about an hour and all five persons were taken to a healthcare facility. In a similar incident last month in the national capital, students were seen jumping out of a burning coaching centre. That incident took place in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar area on June 15 with videos captured by the onlookers on the ground showing students jumping out of windows. While a few students were grievously injured in the incident, no fatality was reported.

Also read: ABVP protests near Kejriwal's residence over 'negligence' in implementing fire safety at coaching centres