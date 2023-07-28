Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking incident, one person died of asphyxiation after a fire broke out at the Nehru Hospital at BRD Medical College in Gorakhpur on Thursday night.

“Swift action was taken to evacuate all patients from the affected ward. However, amidst the chaos, one patient, identified as Akhand Pratap Singh, a resident of Khajuri village in Khajni district, lost his life due to suffocation,” Rajesh Kumar Rai, the Chief Superintendent of the hospital said. “Singh had been suffering from respiratory problems, making him more vulnerable in the face of the sudden fire outbreak,” he added.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the fire likely originated from a short circuit in the electrical board of the medicine emergency ward. The District Magistrate, Krishna Karunesh, along with SSP Gaurav Grover and other officials, rushed to the site to assess the situation and provide support. A specialized team, including the Chief Fire Officer and Electricity Safety Directorate officials, was assembled to conduct a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire.

The emergency ward was quickly engulfed in thick smoke, creating a dangerous situation for the patients and medical staff present. Nurses acted heroically, guiding their patients to safety while some patients themselves tried to escape, clutching onto life-saving oxygen and urine bags. Promptly, the authorities intervened, cutting off the electricity supply and summoning the fire brigade to bring the blaze under control.

Amidst the commotion, four patients and a nurse found themselves trapped in ward number 14 after the electricity was restored. However, thanks to the coordinated efforts of the rescue team, all of them were safely evacuated and transferred to another ward, averting further casualties.

According to the hospital authorities, at the time of the incident, the Emergency Department was attending to 58 patients. Following the fire, additional safety measures were taken, leading to the evacuation of patients from the burn and neurosurgery wards to ensure their well-being and prevent any further mishaps.

This tragic event brought back haunting memories of a similar incident at the same medical college in 2017, known as the oxygen scandal, which also led to the loss of lives. The authorities and hospital management are now under immense pressure to review and reinforce safety protocols to prevent such incidents from recurring.

