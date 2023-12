Jalaun (Uttar Pradesh): The Delhi Police have taken into custody a man from Jalaun's Orai in connection with the security breach at Parliament on December 13, Jalaun Superintendent of Police (SP), Iraj Raja, said.

The man was identified as Atul Kulshrestha, 50, a father of four, from Orai's Ram Nagar locality. The SP added that the Delhi Police had taken Kulshrestha to Delhi. "A team of Delhi Police came here and have taken one person to Delhi with them. The team did not share many details about this with us," said Raja.

Kulshrestha, according to people who are aware of the development, was a member of the Bhagat Singh Fans Club, a social media page/group, of which the five accused arrested for the security breach were members. At least one of the accused had chatted with him in the group.