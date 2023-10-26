Lucknow: Two tanks from an Air Force plane fell in an area around Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Station in Lucknow, causing a blast on Wednesday. None was injured in the incident but it created panic in the surrounding areas.

Luckily, no one was working in the field where the two fuel tanks fell from the IAF plane. Had these fuel tanks fallen in a residential area, there would have been a possibility of loss of lives.

The Air Force in a statement said there was no damage of any kind due to the falling of the fuel tanks which were recovered. Such an incident has taken place near Bakshi Ka Talab Air Force Base Station for the first time.

"The plane landed safely. The damaged drop tanks were recovered by the search team of the Indian Air Force in collaboration with the civil police. The drop tanks landed in a barren field and there were no injuries or loss of life or property on the ground," the statement said.

At the Bakshi Talab Air Force base station, along with the robotic aircraft, the crews are given training. On Wednesday, planes were flying in the area of Ghazipur village around the Air Force Station. Locals noticed something big falling in a field from an Air Force plane flying in the air. Due to the huge object that fell from a height, there was a huge explosion, they said.

Later, it was found that two fuel tanks had fallen on the ground. A chaotic situation ensued due to the fuel tank falling. Hearing the sound of an explosion, the farmers working in the fields got scared.