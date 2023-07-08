New Delhi/Greater Noida: Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider (30) and her Indian partner Sachin Meena were arrested by the police for her illegal stay in the country. Both were granted bail by a court in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida on Friday. Now, the Pakistani woman was released from jail on Saturday. She came to her Indian partner Sachin's house situated at Rabupura in UP's Gautam Buddha Nagar. She was united with her lover and children. The woman refused to go to Pakistan and prayed to the Indian government to grant her citizenship. After staying in jail for four days, the woman was released from prison on Saturday morning.

The Pakistani woman was granted bail by the court on the condition that she will not change her address and not leave the country. Seema Ghulam Haider and Sachin Meena were arrested by the Uttar police on July 4. Seema was charged with illegally entering India whereas Sachin was booked for sheltering the illegal immigrant. On July 4, both Sachin and Seema confessed their love for each other. They were in a relationship and spoke about the same in front of the media and police. The duo also urged the government to allow them to get married and stay together in India.

The courtship between them started in 2019 while playing the online game PUBG. They eventually got closer to such an extent that she decided to come to India to stay with him in Greater Noida. The woman entered India via Nepal and her partner Sachin aided her in entering the country illegally. The Pakistani woman came to Nepal via Dubai and from there she was by accompanied her lover to India. Both were arrested by the UP police when they were staying in Greater Noida.