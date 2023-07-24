New Delhi: The lawyer representing Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who recently crossed the border to live with his alleged husband Sachin Meena in Greater Noida has approached the court of law to demand a polygraph test of Seema to ascertain her claims. Advocate AP Singh, who is representing Seema said that he has filed an application for polygraph test of Seema Haider.

“Let it be seen whether Seema Haider has really come to live with her love or she is taking the help of love to fulfill some other purpose,” Singh said in an exclusive conversation with ETV Bharat on Monday. Singh claimed that his client Seema had converted to Hinduism in Pakistan and came to India via Nepal after marrying Sachin Meena, hailing from Rabupura area of Greater Noida.

Pak woman Seema Haider's lawyer demands her polygraph test

Singh said that Seema applied for the marriage register in Bulandshahr, but in the meantime an FIR was registered against her by the police. “The woman has no objection to this. Because Seema has brought all the documents from her birth till now with her. All those documents have been given to the police and they are being investigated,” Singh said.

While welcoming the ongoing probe by the security agencies into the credentials of the Pakistani woman, Singh said that “human rights are being violated” in the process. “Because Sachin and Seema are being kept separately, not being allowed to meet, due to which the children are not eating food,” Singh said while referring to the four children of Seema who are accompanying her.

Singh also questioned if people like former Pakistani citizen Adnan Sami, Canadian born Akshay Kumar and Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone can get Indian passport, why not Seema.