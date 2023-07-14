Aligarh: Uttar Pradesh Minister of State (MoS) Thakur Raghuraj Singh has sought an investigation into the infiltration of Pakistani woman Seema Ghulam Haider, who is living with her alleged husband Sachin at the latter's house in Rabupura area of Greater Noida. The woman said to be Karachi city of Pakistan has shifted to Sachin's house in Rabupara as his wife after she got bail from the court after her arrest.

The UP Minister of State while talking to the media on Aligarh on Friday said that the woman should not have surreptitiously crossed into the Indian territory but instead should have found a proper channel to marry her lover. “Security agencies should strictly investigate this matter,” Singh said. The Minister of State Thakur Raghuraj Singh, said that he does not want to comment anything about the cross-border love.

“But the way of her coming to India secretly is not correct. She should not have come secretly,” he said. Over Seema's alleged husband Sachin, the UP Minister of State said that, “If he has fallen in love, he should first examine and test whether the love is right or wrong”. Singh further claimed that the Pakistani woman Seema possesses five passports, which is the subject of investigation.

“India is known for its hospitality. (But) If a girl has come here from outside, then her credentials should be checked. This is a matter of investigation,” he said. Seema and Sachin's cross-border love is the talk of the town these days. The couple said that they fell for each other while playing PUBG and have married at Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal in March this year.

In May this year, Seema crossed into the Indian side along with her four children illegally to reach Rabupura in Greater Noida to meet Sachin. Both were arrested and sent to jail.