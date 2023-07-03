New Delhi/Greater Noida: A Pakistani woman, along with her four children, were detained on Monday for illegally staying in Greater Noida. She was allegedly sheltered by a local man, who met her online game PUBG, the police said. Besides this, the police also detained the man, a Greater Noida resident, who allegedly gave shelter to her in his rented accommodation, they said.

According to the initial report, the woman was identified as Seema Ghulam Haider, a resident of Karachi. She has been living in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida with a young man identified as Sachin. Additional DCP of Greater Noida Ashok Kumar Singh said that the Rabupura police station received information about the Pakistani woman, who was living with her four children. Soon after, a team of police was formed with the help of social intelligence, electronic surveillance and traced the Pakistani woman. Detailed information about the incident will be disclosed at a press on Tuesday, Additional DCP, Ashok Kumar Singh said.

"The Pakistani woman and the local man have been detained. The woman's four children are also in police custody," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida) Saad Miya Khan said. The Pakistani woman, who is in her late 20s, and the local man got in touch with each other over the online game PUBG, which led to a friendship between them, the police officer said. "The man and the woman are being questioned right now. Further details and facts would be shared once the questioning is over," Khan said.

According to a local police officer, the woman had allegedly entered India with her children via Nepal last month before entering Uttar Pradesh and reaching Greater Noida by bus. The woman and her children were staying in the rented accommodation provided by the man, who lives in the Rabupura area of Greater Noida, the police officer claimed.

On May 13, the woman reached Sachin's house, after which Sachin took a room on rent and both started living together. According to the information, Pakistani woman Seema was planning to marry Sachin. Along with this, she also wanted to take the citizenship of India. However, the incident came to light and they were detained. Sachin's neighbour said that Seema used to wear sarees according to Hindu customs. But on June 29, she secretly celebrated the festival of Eid with her children and Sachin.

The woman has a son named Farhan Ali and two daughters Farwa and Fariha. According to sources, a brother of the woman is in the Pakistani Army, due to which the possibility of the woman conspiring to spy is being suspected.