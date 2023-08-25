Ayodhya: A personnel of the Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) died after his service rifle accidentally went off in the vicinity of Ram Janmabhoomi complex located in Dharmanagari Ayodhya in the state on Friday morning, sources said. It is learnt that the incident took place at around 6:15 am on Friday near the crossing forest near the Ved Mandir adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi complex.

PAC jawan posted in the security of the. An official said that the PSC jawan Kuldeep Kumar Tripathi, who was is posted in the security for Ram Janmabhoomi was cleaning the barrel of his gun after rainwater soaked into his rifle. As the PAC jawan was cleaning the barrel, it accidentally went off hitting the jawan in his throat leaving him in a pool of blood, he said.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh: 9 killed, dozens hurt; several others missing after tractor-trolley carrying pilgrims fell into river

The PAC jawan was shifted to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, added the official. The family members of the deceased have been informed about the incident. SP Security Pankaj Pandey while confirming the development said that 2019 batch constable Kuldeep Kumar Tripathi, aged about 30 years, was a constable of PAC 25 Battalion Rae Bareli B Company.

He was deployed at the crossing forest near Ved Mandir. The incident comes a day after nine people were killed after a tractor-trolley fell into the Dhamola river in Saharanpur district of Uttar Pradesh. The accident took place near the village Bundki in Kotwali Dehat area of Saharanpur on Wednesday. An official said that the tractor trolley carrying more than 50 devotees skidded off the road and fell into the river after the driver lost the balance.