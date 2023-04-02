Jaipur: BJP Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government Raghuraj Singh on Sunday urged people not to control the population adding that the youth should have at least four children. Speaking at the Kesariya Mahapanchayat in Jaipur organized by the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena, the Minister targeted a certain community claiming that their numbers have gone up from 2.5 crores to 32 crores.

" We should not try to reduce our population. The youth should have at least four children and not two. If you can't take care of those children, give them to us. We will raise them," said Singh.

He also said that the people of India made several mistakes in the past due to which they remained enslaved for 1000 years. The Minister urged the crowd not to make such mistakes again.

Singh said that Ram Rajya must be established in the country and the process has always started. He also said that a message needs to be sent from Jaipur to the entire country that no one can stop the Ram Rajya from being founded in India.

" We need to recognize our strength. We have taught a lesson to Pakistan and China. A message must be sent from Jaipur to the rest of the country that no one can stop Ram Rajya from being founded in India," said Singh.

Speaking to reporters BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh Brij Bhushan Singh, who also participated in the event, said that it should not be linked with elections as people from Congress, BJP and those believing in various ideologies have participated in it and raised various social issues.

He also said that allegations of sexual exploitation leveled against him by female wrestlers have turned out to be followed as no substantial evidence has been produced by them so far.