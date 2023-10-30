Hapur (Uttar Pradesh): The family members of the engineering student, who succumbed to injuries after falling off a moving auto while fighting off two bike-borne men, expressing their anguish said that Kirti had gone to Ghaziabad with dreams to fulfil, but died due to the miscreants.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Kirti's brother Ankit said, "My sister was good at studies. She was an engineering student and was returning from college in an auto-rickshaw when two bike-borne youths tried to snatch her phone and she fell off the vehicle while resisting their bid. She was immediately rushed to a hospital by her friends."

"Kirti did not regain consciousness for three days and was on a ventilator. She then died on Sunday night. We got full help from the administration, however, we want justice," Ankit added.

Kirti's mother Mamta said, "My daughter wanted to achieve something in life. She went to Ghaziabad with dreams to fulfil. The family always supported her as she was good at her studies. She always used to say that one day she would prove to everyone as a successful person and would support the family."

"But the miscreants killed her and crushed her dreams. We have lost our daughter. The miscreants should be punished. It is a matter of happiness that the police have killed a miscreant. It would have been better if both the accused had been killed," she said.

Kirti's father Ravindra Singh's eyes were filled with tears while speaking to the media. "Kirti was doing engineering in computer science. She got admission 12 days ago. She usually returns by bus. On that day she took an auto as the classes were over early. When she fell from the auto, her friend took her to the GS Hospital," Kirti's father said.