Lucknow Video footage of the killings of gangsterturnedpolitician Atiq Ahmed and his brother on camera on Saturday night stormed the internet Opposition leaders targeted the Yogiled Uttar Pradesh government for the poor law and order situation in the state While Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav said crime has peaked in the state Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said that along with the gangsters law and order have also been murdered in the stateAkhilesh Yadav tweeted in Hindi Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the morale of the criminals is high When someone can be killed by firing openly amid the security cordon of the police what about the safety of the general public Fear is being created among the public It seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere Danish Ali Bahujan Samaj Party BSP MP from Amroha said the coldblooded murder of Ahmad and his brother is the height of anarchy in Uttar Pradesh In a tweet he said This can t happen without a goahead from the top In any other democracy the state government must have been dismissed for such a heinous crime against the rule of law Rashtriya Lok Dal RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary retweeted a video of the incident and questioned Is this possible in a democracy Veteran politician and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal said Two murders in UP 1 Atiq Ahmed and brother Ashraf 2 Rule of law Speaking to reporters AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said that those celebrating encounter raj are responsible for Atiq Ahmed s killing On the other hand some BJP leaders took to social media to celebrate the murder In a cryptic tweet Uttar Pradesh minister Swatantra Dev Singh said Sins and virtue are accounted for in this birth Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at pointblank range during a media interaction Saturday night The gangsters were being escorted by the Prayagraj police to a medical college for a checkup Weeks before his murder the gangster who was then lodged at Sabarmati Jail said to the media that he fears being killed in a false encounter while on his way to Prayagraj Atiq was recently convicted by a Prayagraj court in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case He was sentenced to life imprisonment His death fell on the same day his son was buried after he was killed in a police encounter