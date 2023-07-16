OP RAJBHAR EX ALLY OF SAMAJWADI PARTY JOINS BJP LED NDA

Lucknow: The Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) has returned to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) fold with a year to go for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. SBSP chief OP Rajbhar met Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, to cement his entry into the BJP-led NDA.

"The arrival of Rajbhar ji will strengthen the NDA in Uttar Pradesh," Amit Shah said following the talks with OP Rajbhar. Rajbhar-led SBSP had won six seats when it contested the 2022 assembly elections in alliance with Samajwadi Party. But post-elections, differences cropped up between the two parties. Resultantly, Rajbhar started meeting BJP leaders and his statements indicated that he is once again ready to ally with the BJP.

"We met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on July 14 and discussed various issues and decided to fight the 2024 elections together. I want to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for taking us along," OP Rajbhar said.

Recently, Uttar Pradseh Chief Minister Yogi Aditya Nath and all other prominent Uttar Pradesh BJP leaders were present on the occasion of his son’s wedding. The SBSP has a mass support base among the Rajbhar community in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, before Rajbhar resigned from Yogi Adityanath's cabinet and switched allegiance to the Samajwadi Party, SBSP had contested assembly elections with BJP and had won four seats. Speculations were rife for the past fortnight that Rajbhar would join the BJP as reports of discussions between leaders of both parties emerged and he also didn’t deny the possibility of joining the NDA camp.