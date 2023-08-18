ONE KILLED 4 INJURED IN CLASH BETWEEN TWO GROUPS IN UP VILLAGE

Shravasti (UP): One person was shot dead and four people were injured here in a clash between two groups over old enmity, police said on Friday. Five people have been detained in connection with the incident that took place in Jaichandpur Katghara village under the Ikauna police station area on Thursday, they said.

Around 5:45 pm on Thursday, a scuffle broke out between two groups and one side opened fire, injuring Sanjay Tiwari, Sukhdev Tiwari, Vimla Devi, Rajan and Abhishek Tiwari, Superintendent of Police (SP) Prachi Singh told reporters.

The injured were rushed to the hospital, where Sanjay Tiwari succumbed to his injuries. The other four are undergoing treatment at the Ikauna community health centre, she said.

Five people have been detained in connection with the incident and the weapon used in the commission of the crime has been recovered, the SP said. According to locals, Shiv Kumar Shukla was the head of Jaichandpur Katghara village but in the 2021 panchayat polls, his close relative Arvind Tiwari was elected to the post. As a result, rivalry started between the two families. The two families have had fights with each other in the past as well, the villagers said. (PTI)