Kannauj: Two criminals accused of murdering a bullion trader last week were injured in an encounter on Thursday morning, police said, adding one of them died later. Two policemen have also been injured in the encounter and have been admitted to the hospital for treatment, they said. The police have post the encounter recovered gold and silver jewellery and cash looted by the miscreants.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar Anand said that the two miscreants, who were going on a motorcycle, opened fire when a police team checking vehicles near Kotwali Gursahaiganj tried to stop them. The police team also fired in self-defence, injuring Izhar (35) and Talib, he added. The senior police official said that Talib is presently undergoing treatment in the hospital, while Izhar died later.