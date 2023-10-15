ONE BOOKED IN UP FOR OBJECTIONABLE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS AGAINST PM ON ISRAEL HAMAS CONFLICT

Bareilly (UP): An FIR was registered against a man on Sunday for allegedly making an objectionable social media post about Prime Minister Narendra Modi in connection with the Israel-Hamas conflict, police said.

Danish Ansari has been named in the case that was registered at the Hafizganj police station on Sunday evening, they said and added that he is at large. Additional Superintendent of Police, Rural, Mukesh Mishra said that Ansari, a resident of Kunwarpur Banjaria, wrote a number of objectionable posts related to the Israel-Hamas conflict.