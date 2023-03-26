Kanpur: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has directed the Uttar Pradesh administration to confiscate enemy properties across the state. A letter in this regard reached the respective district administrations recently. Preparations are also underway to conduct e-auction of such properties.

For the past several months, properties of SP MLA Irfan Solanki and his relatives were being seized by the officers in Kanpur. This apart, all the other enemy properties in the city will be confiscated. The district administration is currently facing the challenge of confiscating five enemy properties. Of which, the property of Baba Sweets, built in Ramjanki Mandir premises in Bekanganj, was confiscated on Thursday. Efforts are on for confiscating the other properties.

Officials said more than 50 complaints have been received in connection with hostile properties. The officers have marked the properties and conducted onsite inspections. Now, officers are seeking legal opinion after which, they will submit a report to the Custodian of the Property of India (CEPI). If CEPI declares these as enemy property then officers will seize them.

According to officials if an enemy property is used commercially, then the district administration will seal the premises and take it over. If such a property is a residential complex, then the rent will be fixed according to the circle rate and will be deposited in the tehsil. Joint Commissioner of Police Anand Prakash Tiwari said they have received the MHA's letter and the properties will be vacated soon. A total of 115 enemy properties are on rent in Lucknow.

Meanwhile, according to data available with MHA, Uttar Pradesh tops the country in terms of enemy properties. Uttar Pradesh has over one crore enemy properties. Of which, Lucknow alone has 6.5 acre of enemy properties. This apart, there are enemy properties in Moradabad, Bareilly and Rampur. Enemy property surveyor Vaibhav Awasthi says that all the enemy properties will be auctioned. More than one crore properties in Uttar Pradesh will be auctioned through e-portal. Whoever wants to buy a property less than one crore can opt for it, he said. The survey of all enemy properties is being conducted rapidly. Whatever enemy property is in Uttar Pradesh belongs to people who migrated to Pakistan during partition. Those who migrated to China during the Indo-China war do not have any enemy properties in Uttar Pradesh.