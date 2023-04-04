Ayodhya (UP): A mahant at the Hanumangarhi Mandir here on Monday invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to stay on the temple premises after he vacates the government bungalow allotted to him as a Member of Parliament.

Gandhi was recently served a notice to vacate the bungalow following his disqualification from Lok Sabha on being convicted by a Gujarat court in a criminal defamation case and awarded a two-year sentence.

The "offer" was interpreted by some as an expression of support for the Congress from a mahant of a temple in a BJP bastion. "We, the seers of Ayodhya, welcome Rahul Gandhi to this pious city, we offer him our place to reside," priest Sanjay Das said. Mahant Sanjay Das is heir to the prestigious seat of Mahant Gyan Das, the elderly seer of Hanumangarhi. Sanjay Das is also the national president of the Sankat Mochan Sena.

Das said if Gandhi wants to come and live on the Hanumangarhi campus, he is most welcome. "Rahul Gandhi must come to Ayodhya and visit Hanumangarhi and offer prayers here. There are many such ashrams in the campus area of Hanumangarhi, he should come and stay in our ashram, we will be happy," he added.

Recently, a Delhi Congress Seva Dal leader Rajkumari Gupta also offered her house in Delhi’s Mangolpuri to Rahul Gandhi. Rajkumari Gupta, women wing chief of Delhi Congress Seva Dal, offered her four-storey house in Mangolpuri to Rahul Gandhi. “I have four floors, our colony was established by Rahul’s grandmother Indira Gandhi, BJP is trying to put wrong allegations against him and he has been disqualified and given an eviction notice. We can’t tolerate this,” Gupta was quoted as having said by the news agency ANI.

She also hit out at the BJP for attacking the Gandhi family and said that the present government will be evicted from the country in the forthcoming 2024 general elections.

