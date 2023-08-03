Baghpat: Tension that erupted during a religious procession in Haryana's Nuh district on Monday has spread to other cities while grief engulfed Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat where the body of a Bajrang Dal worker, who died in the violence was cremated.

Pradeep Sharma of Panchi village of Baghpat succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Delhi on Wednesday. As soon as the news of Pradeep's death reached his village, his family members broke down in tears. His body reached Panchi village from Nuh last evening. Pradeep's village is in mourning and a huge crowd gathered at his house. Pradeep was cremated under tight security last night.

Deepak, Pradeep's elder brother expressed anguish at the manner in which the rioters brutally attacked his brother after seeing the kalava in his hand and the identity card of Bajrang Dal around his neck. He said that the entire Nuh area is under the control of the rioters while the police remained helpless. "The situation in Nuh is worse than Pakistan. We cannot even imagine it," Deepak said.

After hearing that Pradeep's body has been brought to the village, a large number of Bajrang Dal workers and villagers gathered at his ancestral house. A heavy police force was deployed at the village to prevent any untoward incident. Pradeep was cremated late last night in the presence of police.

Six persons died and several were injured in the violence that broke out in Nuh after stones were pelted during a procession of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad. Clashes broke out and vehicles were set on fire. The Haryana government imposed section 144 of the CrPC and suspended mobile internet and SMS services till August 5.