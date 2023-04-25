NPCC AGM PROSECUTION TO BEGIN IN 2002 TAJ CORRIDOR SCAM CASE

Lucknow Uttar Pradesh For the first time in the 2002 Taj Corridor scam in Uttar Pradesh the CBI got permission for prosecuting Mahendra Sharma the then AGM of National Projects Construction Corporation Limited NPCC The hearing of the case is to be held on May 22 in the court of Special Judge AntiCorruption CBI WestThe investigating agency will hand over all the documents related to the prosecution in court Apart from this the current status of the Special Leave Petition SLP pending in the Supreme Court will also be informed to the court It is believed that the troubles of former Chief Minister Mayawati and the then PWD minister Naseemuddin Siddiqui who were accused of the Taj Corridor scam may increaseIn fact on 28 November 2022 the CBI sought sanction for prosecution from the NPCC against the then AGM Mahendra Singh Now NPCC CMD Rajnikant Agarwal has approved it Not only this but the CBI will also make Rajinikanth an approver Only NPCC got the tender to develop the Taj Corridor Kamal Radhu MD of Ishvaku India Pvt Ltd is also an accused in this scam although he is not a public servant so there is no need to take sanction for prosecution against himWhat is Taj Corridor Scam Significantly in November 2002 the Taj Heritage Corridor project was started by the Mayawati government In this project of Rs 175 crores a corridor was to be built on the twokilometre route from the Taj Mahal to Agra Fort A shopping complex tourist complex amusement park and restaurant were to be built here Although initially only Rs 17 crore was released for this projectEnvironmentalists called this project a threat to the Taj Mahal Meanwhile a petition was filed in the Supreme Court in which the court ordered an inquiry In this case the CBI had registered a case under various sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act In the year 2007 the CBI had sought permission from the then Governor of UP TV Rajeshwar to prosecute the then Chief Ministers Mayawati and Naseemuddin Siddiqui