Sultanpur/Amethi: Gorakhpur's most wanted criminal Vinod Upadhyay was killed by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh Police in Sultanpur on Friday, official sources said. An official said that after getting intelligence inputs about the presence of gangster in the Dehat Kotwali area of the district on Friday morning, a special STF rushed to the spot and cordoned the area.

As the STF approached the suspected spot, the hiding gangster started indiscriminate firing at the police, which was retaliated by the latter. In the exchange of fire between the gangster and the STF, the gangster was seriously injured after being shot by the police in retaliation, an official said.

He said that the gangster was admitted to Sultanpur Medical College where he succumbed to his injuries. Significantly, the slain gangster Vinod Upadhyay was wanted by the police for his acts. He also carried a bounty of Rs 1 lakh on his head. A police official said that there were a total of 35 cases registered against the slain gangster in different police stations.

Vinod was originally a resident of Maya Bazaar of Maharajganj police station in Ayodhya. Among the various cases registered against the slain, he was wanted in many cases of murder and attempt to murder. Vinod Upadhyay's name was included in the list of top 61 mafia of the state. STF and Gorakhpur Crime Branch team were searching for the gangster for about seven months now.