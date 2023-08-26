Prayagraj: The North Central Railway has launched a drive to prevent incidents of fire on trains in the wake of the Madurai train fire. A fire smoke detection system is being installed on the AC coaches and a fire detection and suppression system is being installed on the power cars of North Central Railway. Fire alarm systems have been installed in almost all Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches while this system has also been installed in 70 per cent of Intercity Carriage (ICR) coaches.

Dr Amit Malviya, Senior Public Relations Officer of North Central Railway, said, "The North Central Railway has 502 coaches, out of which 402 are LHB and 101 are ICR coaches. Fire safety equipment has been installed in 401 LHB coaches. A fire alert smoke detection system has been installed on 73 ICR coaches."

Amit Malviya said, "This fire prevention system is being installed on trains. By the end of the year, it will be installed on all the train bogies of NCR, including 22 trains of the Prayagraj division of the North Central Railway Division, 14 trains of the Jhansi Division and AC coaches of eight trains of the Agra Division. This system has been installed on Prayagraj Express, Humsafar Express, Sangam Express and other trains running from Prayagraj. All trains running under the North Central Railway Zone will be equipped with fire smoke detection and suppression systems by the end of this year."