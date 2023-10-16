Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): A 90-year-old woman who lived alone in Triveni Nagar in Lucknow was found dead at her home on Sunday. According to police sources, the body of the woman was discovered by a neighbour, who then informed the police about the incident. The cops said that robbery did not seem to be the motive behind the murder as no valuables were missing from the house.

Police sources said that the deceased identified as Shail Kumari was living alone at her house in Triveni Nagar. Her son lived separately with his family in Janakipuram. Prima facie it did not look like any robbery as no valuables were missing from the house. A forensic team was pressed in and the body was sent for post-mortem examination.

Lucknow, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Qasim Abidi said, "Police got information about a nonagenarian woman found dead at her house. Police teams rushed to the spot and began an investigation into the incident." Rejecting the case as robbery, Qasim Abidi said, "Preliminary investigation suggests that this is not a case of any theft or robbery as everything in the house was intact. How the crime was committed and who committed is yet to be ascertained. The police teams are collecting details.