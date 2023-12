NOBODY CAN CARRY ARMS IN COURT PREMISES IN UP ALLAHABAD HC

Lucknow: The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday ruled that no one, except security personnel, can carry arms in the court premises across the state. The Lucknow bench of the high court directed district judges and other judicial officers to lodge FIR against such erring persons and inform the licensing authority to cancel their arms licence.

A bench of Justice Pankaj Bhatia passed the verdict while dismissing a writ petition moved by Barabanki lawyer Amandeep Singh. In its order, the bench held that carrying arms in the court premises, advocate chambers, canteens, bar association or any other place in the premises would be deemed to be a breach of public peace and safety.

The petitioner, who was enrolled in 2018 for legal practice, carried a licensed arm in Barabanki court complex. Thereafter, an FIR was lodged against him and his arm licence was also cancelled by the district magistrate. After the commissioner dismissed his appeal to restore his licence, he moved the high court seeking its restoration. He pleaded that being a lawyer, he was bound to face danger and hence he should be granted licence.

Reacting to the plea of the lawyer petitioner, the bench observed, "It is a sombre moment in the judicial chronicles when a lawyer, having practised for a mere two years, harbours the misguided notion that wielding arms within the courtroom is essential for professional success." "This sentiment reflects a concerning departure from the principles of legal practice, undermining the integrity and decorum of the judicial process. Such beliefs run counter to the foundations of a fair and just legal system, emphasizing the need for a re-evaluation of values within the legal profession," it said.