NO OFFICE FOR FIRST POLICE COMMISSIONER OF PRAYAGRAJ EVEN AFTER 8 MONTHS

Prayagraj: The first police commissioner of Prayagraj has not got an office even though more than eight months have passed since the Police Commissionerate system was implemented here for ensuring law and order.

Ramit Sharma was appointed the first police commissioner of Sangam city on December 2, 2022. It has been learnt that the office of the Commissioner of Police would be built in the old police headquarters. This is because after the police headquarter was shifted from Prayagraj to Lucknow, the departmental offices including the office of the ADG Zone were set up in this building.

The then ADG Zone Prem Prakash reportedly did not take any initiative to set up the office of the commissioner. Current ADG Zone Bhanu Bhaskar said that the police commissioner will get an office in the old police headquarter very soon.

After his appointment, Police Commissioner Ramit Sharma was initially working from the SSP office. But, after the Additional Commissioner of Police was posted in the district, the SSP office had to be vacated. After which, Sharma has been working from the camp office set up at his government residential quarter. Sharma said that he is currently busy in maintaining law and order in the district and the work of his office is in progress.

Also Read: Prayagraj Police raids Atiq Ahmed's residence, recovers poster

Discussions are on in the police department that there is an ongoing tussle between the ADG and the police commissioner following which there is delay in setting up the latter's office. On July 12, an order was issued from the police headquarters saying that the office of the police commissioner should be shifted to the old police headquarters within a week.

But, even though 25 days have passed, the police commissioner could not get an office to work from. The shifting of the goods related to the office of the police commissioner to the police headquarters has started, officials said.