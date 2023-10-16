Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh): The Allahabad High Court acquitted the two prime accused in the infamous Nithari murder case. The court found Surinder Kohli innocent in 12 cases against him while Co-accused Moninder Singh was found innocent in two cases. The bench headed by Justice Ashwani Kumar Mishra and Justice SAH Rizvi gave its verdict and found accused Surinder Koli innocent in 12 cases against him, while co-accused Moninder Singh Pandher was found innocent in two cases against him. With this, the death sentence of the two accused stands cancelled.

The Nithari murder case, one of the most notorious criminal investigations involved the discovery of multiple human remains in and around Moninder Singh's residence in Uttar Pradeh's Noida. The murders were committed between 2005 and 2006 and came to light in December 2006 when skeletons were found in a drain near the house in Nithari village. After a thorough investigation, Koli and his employer Pandher were taken into custody.