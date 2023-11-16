Barabanki (UP): Three accused, including two women, have been arrested here in connection with an alleged attack on three police personnel following an argument, officials said on Thursday.

The police have booked nine persons for attacking the cops during a fair in Hetmapur village in the Mohammadpur Khala area on Wednesday, they added. An altercation broke out between two traders -- Anwar and Chotelal -- at the fair, following which the police were informed, said Additional Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Mishra.

When Sub-Inspector Rajaram reached there along with constables Ankur Thakur and Poonam Sharma, Anwar and his aides attacked them and fled the spot, Mishra said. The three police personnel, who sustained minor injuries, were taken to a hospital and discharged after first aid, he added.

An FIR was lodged on Wednesday against Anwar and eight others under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code based on the sub-inspector's complaint, the ASP said. "Three of the accused, including two women, have been arrested so far. The main accused Anwar is on the run and our teams are trying to arrest him," he added.