Banda (Uttar Pradesh): Nikhat Ansari, wife of MLA Abbas Ansari and daughter-in-law of gangster- politician Mukhtar Ansari was released on bail from Chitrakoot Jail on Thursday night, six months after she was arrested for illegally meeting her husband in prison. Nikat walked out of the jail premises at around 10 pm on Thursday night and was received by her toddler son, brother and sister-in-law. Nikhat picked up her son and held him in a tight embrace, as seen in a widely circulated video of her exit from the jail.

Nikhat Ansari was arrested in February for illegally entering the prison along with her driver Niyaz to meet her jailed husband. Acting on a tip-off that Nikhat frequently comes to meet her jailed husband without permission, senior police officials conducted a surprise check in the jail. Nikhat along with Niyaz were found inside the jail. Mobile phones, foreign currency and other prohibited items were also seized from them.

Several jail officials who helped Nikhat were suspended in this connection. During the investigation, it was found that Nikhat visited her husband frequently in collusion with the jail officials. Even though she visited jail every 2-3 days and spent 3-4 hours on each visit, there were no entries about her visits.

Nikhat's husband, Abbas Ansari, who won the Mau seat on Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) ticket was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2022, in connection with a money laundering case. Abbas Ansari's father Mukhtar Ansari is also serving jail sentences in multiple cases.

