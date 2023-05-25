NIA CONDUCTS RAIDS AT TWO LOCATIONS IN UTTAR PRADESH IN JMB CASE

Bhopal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at two locations in Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged Bhopal terror funding case involving the proscribed organization, JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, Bangladesh), officials said. It is learnt that the raids were aimed at exposing further links and conspiracies of the 10 already arrested accused and charge-sheeted in the case by NIA Court, Bhopal.

As per officials, six of the arrested accused are Bangladeshi nationals and are active JMB cadres. A NIA spokesman said that the accused had entered India illegally, without any valid documents, and had acquired false/ forged Indian identity documents with the help of their sympathizers in India. It can be recalled that the 10 alleged JMB members were arrested by the Special Task Force of Madhya Pradesh Police in March last year.

Following the arrest of the alleged JMB members by the MP Task Force, the NIA took over the investigation in the case on April 5 last year. On Feb. 2 this year, the NIA filed a supplement charge sheet against the accused arrested. As per the federal probe agency, investigation in the case showed that charge-sheeted accused Hamidulla alias Mufakir alias Raju Gazi nee Chamed Ali Miya, Mohd Shahadat Hussain aka Abidulla, Hafijul Haque alias Obaidulla and Talha Talukder Faruq were active Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) cadre, who illegally entered India in conspiracy with their other associates to influence, radicalise and motivate Indian Muslims to prepare for violent jihad.

The agency further alleged that the accused “provoked impressionable Muslim youth to launch violent jihad in India to establish Islamic law in India”.