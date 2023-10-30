NGT EXTENDS BAN ON TENT CITY ESTABLISHED ON BANKS OF GANGA IN VARANASI TILL NOVEMBER 30

Varanasi: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Monday extended the ban imposed on the tent city established across the Ganga for the first time in 2022 year till November 30. According to sources, the Varanasi administration expected that after the hearing, the process of setting up a tent city in Varanasi would start before Dev Diwali.

The petitioner's advocate Saurabh Tiwari said that during the hearing in the NGT, the officers of the Varanasi Development Authority and Pollution Board were reprimanded. The NGT has also asked the lawyer of the Varanasi Development Authority under which rule the authority had got permission to set up a tent city on the banks of the Ganga.

The NGT has also strongly reprimanded the Regional Pollution Officer of Varanasi. The Additional Chief Secretary has also been directed by the NGT to take action against the official. The next hearing of the case has been fixed to November 30.