NEW PARKING LOT TO COME UP ON 70 ACRES IN AYODHYA FOR DEVOTEES

Ayodhya: In view of the increase in devotees in Ayodhya while constructions are underway for the Ram temple, the district administration has identified 70 acres of land for setting up a new parking lot. Also, work is underway to build five railway overbridges.

Ayodhya district magistrate Nitish Kumar said currently vehicles are parked on the stretch between Saket Petrol Pump and Naya Ghat. "However, as the number of devotees is increasing day by day, a proposal has been prepared to build a new parking lot," he said.

Kumar said that the new parking lot will come up near Udaya School in the Guptar Ghat and Rajghat areas. "Around 35 acres of land have been identified near Udaya School, 25 acres near Prahlad Ghat and 10 acres near Guptar Ghat. The new parking lot will come up on a total of 70 acres of land in these three areas," Kumar said.

This apart, five railway overbridges are being built in Ayodhya to ease traffic within the city. Kumar said that the railway overbridges and the new parking lot will help in addressing the problems of traffic congestion. He said that the fourth overbridge will be ready by December-January while the fifth one will be thrown open for the public in March.

The Ram temple in Ayodhya is set to be completed in three phases by January 2025. The consecration (pran pratishtha) ceremony is expected to be organised on January 22, 2024. The ceremony is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and around 10,000 dignitaries from across the country.

