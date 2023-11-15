Etawah (UP): In yet another train mishap, fire engulfed at least three coaches of the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express near Etawah in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday evening.

According to the inputs received from the ground, the fire was triggered due to a cylinder blast. The blaze soon spread to multiple bogies. Luckily, the passengers were able to evacuate in time. Many vehicles of the fire department reached the spot after receiving the information and began extinguishing the fire.

Kundan, who was going from Bihar to Muzaffarpur, said that as soon as the train slowed down at Sarai Bhupat station, the fans of the train stopped and the lights also went off. "Within a short time, there was shouting. Loud sounds started coming that a fire had started and a stampede broke out," he said.

Locals said that the fire broke out in the train around 5 pm. There was chaos all around. One hour after the accident, the fire brigade reached the spot. By then the fire had engulfed bogies S 1, 2 and 3. At present the administration and fire department are busy controlling the fire.

According to officials, no casualties have been reported so far. Himanshu Upadhyay, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of North Central Railways, said the station master of Sarai Bhopat junction near Etawah noticed smoke coming out from the New Delhi-Darbhanga Special Express' coach number S1.

"The train was immediately stopped and all the passengers were evacuated. Everyone is safe and there is no report of any casualty as of now," he said, according to PTI. According to the sources, the affected coach has been detached from the train and fire tenders have been pressed into service.