Lucknow Uttar Pradesh Nawab Jafar Mir Abdullah a wellknown personality of Lucknow passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 72 Jafar Mir Abdullah was undergoing dialysis for a long time at Vivekananda Hospital in the capital city Tributes poured in from all quarters after the demise of the cultural icon of Lucknow city There is deep mourning in the capital He lived with his family in the Sheesh Mahal area of old LucknowRecently Jafar Mir Abdullah s wife passed away Talking to ETV India Nawab Sahib s brother Masood Abdullah said that Mir Abdullah breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Vivekananda Hospital Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav condoled the death of Nawab Saheb Jafar MirIn a message here CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the death of Mir Abdullah He conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family members Akhilesh Yadav also remembered Nawab Jafar in a tweet and called his demise the end of an era The family members said that their daughter is out of Lucknow and only after her arrival the burial will take placeOne of the famous personalities of Lucknow Nawab Jafar Mir Abdullah had a wide knowledge of history and his statements were taken from the history of Nawabs to the food and buildings of Lucknow Foreign media also did not forget to interview Nawab Jafar Mir Abdullah whenever they put out stories on the flavours and history of Lucknow He studied at Lucknow s prestigious law school Martinier CollegeIn a separate tweet former minister Mohsin Raza said that Nawab Jafar Mir Abdullah was a peaceloving very practical and calm person who had done excellent social service in his life Lucknow city s culture was reflected in his personality and he would remain in our hearts forever the former minister said