Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police have booked All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Uzma Parveen, who posted a photo of her offering, Musli prayers near the State Assembly on social media on Tuesday, officials said. Multiple cases were registered against Parveen on Wednesday under six sections including section 153A for "disturbing communal harmony", Hussainganj Inspector Jitendra Kumar said.

According to DCP Madhya Aparna Rajat Kaushik, AIMIM leader Uzma Parveen had on Tuesday posted a picture offering Namaz on social media which went viral. The DCP said that police took cognizance of the matter. He further said that during subsequent investigation, it was found that on March 27, Uzma had reached the Assembly at around 3:25 pm "when it was not the time for Namaz".

Also read: Controversy in Noida society over Namaz, police deployed in precaution

"She sat in east instead of west and went away just after taking photographs," the DCP said. According to the DCP, it was clear from all the facts that Uzma was deliberately trying to disturb social harmony. He confirmed that an FIR has been registered against Uzma Parveen at Hussainganj police station.

On Tuesday, Uzma Parveen shared a picture her offering Namaz outside the UP assembly. "Alhamdulillah, performed Asr prayer in front of the Lucknow Vidhansabha. If they ban our prayers, then we will show it by offering prayers on every part of our country. Our country is free, that's why I have the right to offer prayer freely," she wrote in Hindi as the picture caption.

Uzma was referring to the recent objection by the Bajrang Dal to Muslims offering the Taraweeh prayers during the ongoing month of Ramadhan in Moradabad city of Uttar Pradesh. The Bajrang Dal stopped Muslims from offering prayers in a warehouse on Saturday night after which police asked the worshippers to offer the prayers inside their houses or mosques.

On Mar. 28, tensions grew at the Supertech Ecovillage 2 society, under Bisrakh police station limits in Noida over a group of Muslim youth offering prayers inside a building.