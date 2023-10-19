NAGA SADHU STRANGLED ON PREMISES OF HANUMANGARHI TEMPLE IN AYODHYA ONE DETAINED

Ayodhya (UP): A 44-year-old sadhu was allegedly strangled by two persons on the premises of Ayodhya's famous Hanumangarhi Temple, police said on Thursday. One person has been detained, while another is absconding, a senior police official said.

The deceased was identified as Ram Sahare Das, a Naga sadhu who was strangled late on Wednesday evening. Police said a deep mark was found on his neck, and added that they are suspecting a man, who used to live on the temple premises but is currently absconding, to be behind the crime.

A complaint has been lodged against two persons, including one Rishabh Shukla who is said to be absconding. Ayodhya Senior Superintendent of Police Raj Karan Nayyar told PTI, "A complaint made by an aide of the deceased against two persons has been received. One of the accused persons has been detained (for interrogation), while the other is absconding."