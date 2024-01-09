Mystery shrouds death of tiger in UP's South Kheri Forest Division
Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh): Panic prevailed after the body of a male tiger was found in the Barouchha drain located in Sikandarpur of the South Kheri Forest Division. The Forest Department officials rushed to the spot on receiving the information, but could not find out the reason behind the wild animal's death. As per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) rules, the body will be sent for post-mortem to ascertain the cause of its death.
According to reports, all body parts of the animal were in place and no injury marks were found on the body. The Chief Conservator of Forest Wildlife has ordered an investigation into the death of the tiger. As per police reports, it is a prima facie case of death due to old age. According to sources, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of South Kheri Sanjay Biswal and the Sub-Divisional Forest Officer of Lakhimpur took out the carcass of the animal from the drain. Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Lalit Verma, DFO North Shaurish Sahay and the Deputy Director of Buffer Zone Dudhwa Tiger Reserve, are investigating the case.
A team of veterinarians and wildlife experts are conducting the post-mortem. Along with this, given wildlife protection, a team of forest workers will be formed to thoroughly examine the wildlife area. Meanwhile, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), Uttar Pradesh, has provided guidelines to the team to solve the case at the earliest. Two days ago, the death of another big cat in Uttarakhand spread an air of gloom. The wild animal died in a road accident on the Rudrapur Haldwani Highway.