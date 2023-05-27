MYSTERY SHROUDS DEATH OF GIRL STUDENT IN UPS AYODHYA PARENTS ALLEGE FOUL PLAY

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh): The death of a girl student studying in Class X of a reputed school in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya on Friday has taken a serious turn. Earlier, the school management was stating that the girl student died after falling from a swing. But, the father of the deceased lodged a complaint with the police on Saturday alleging that his daughter was asked to come to the school on Friday.

"The school was closed on Friday. But my daughter was asked to visit the school. Under a well-planned conspiracy, the principal of the school Rashmi Bhatia called my daughter to the school. School manager Brijesh Yadav and sports teacher Abhishek Kanojia outraged my daughter's modesty. To hide the crime, she was thrown from the roof of the school, which led to her death," stated in the complaint.

The deceased was studying in Class X at the prestigious Sunbeam School of the district. The principal of the school Rashmi Bhatia stated that the student died after falling from the swing. But in the CCTV footage examined by the police, it was seen that the student fell from the terrace of the school building. The body was thrown into the gallery area of the school building. With the surfacing of the CCTV footage, the foul play in the incident could not be ruled out. The whole incident was now shrouded in mystery.

In the preliminary investigation conducted by the police so far it was found that the school administration kept the family members and the police in the dark about the incident. The spot where the student had fallen was cleaned. An important piece of evidence was omitted. City SP Madhuban Singh said, "Based on a complaint lodged by the family members of the deceased, the police booked school manager Brijesh Yadav, principal Rashmi Bhatia, and sports teacher Abhishek Kanojia for gangrape, murder, and concealment of evidence as well as under POCSO Act."