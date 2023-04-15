MYSTERY SHROUDS DEATH OF FOUR MEMBERS OF A FAMILY IN UPS KANPUR

Kanpur Rural Mystery shrouded the death of four persons of a family at a village in Kanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday afternoon Police recovered the four bodies including the head of the family from a house at Hajipur village under Bhoganipur tehsil of the district All four bodies were lying inside the house with faces in the downward position Police said that the deceased have been identified as 40yearold Indrapal Nishad wife Nisha 35 son Pravesh 12 and daughter Janvi 08 Indrapal was the breadwinner of the family He was working in a private company in Gujarat Indrapal had visited his home about a week ago A neighbour who visited their house for some work saw the bodies lying inside the house and raised an alarm On learning about the incident villagers gathered at the spot Later villagers informed the police On receiving the information police along with a forensic team rushed to the spot to investigate the matter and collect evidence from the spot Also read WB Elderly man kills wife and commits suicide over financial stressAdditional Superintendent of Police ASP SP from rural Kanpur police departments along with a team visited the spot to take stock of the situation Experts from Forensic Science Lab FSL also collected the evidence from the spot Indrapal was staying with his family at another place after coming out of his parents house villagers pointed out Villagers and neighbours were shocked over the demise of four members of the family However the reason for the deaths is yet to be ascertained