Greater Noida (UP): The 32-year-old Pakistani national, Seema Haider, who is under scanner of the UP ATS, made an appeal to the sleuths to allow her stay in the country. "I cannot go back to my hometown as death is waiting for me in Pakistan," Seema Haider said, after she was let go by the ATS questioning session.

"I've told the truth to the investigation agencies. I will have to say 100 lies to hide one lie, so I told the truth. I am India’s daughter-in-law, and this country’s law will serve justice. Pakistan is now a foreign land for me. I can’t go back to Pakistan, my death is waiting there for me. I request everyone to speak in my support and not to spread rumours about me," Seema Haider was quoted as saying by ANI.

Intelligence agencies in India claim that Seema could be attacked by fundamentalist elements. It is pertinent to note fundamentalists from Pakistan have been threatening with violence against Hindus if Seema Haider is not ‘returned’ to Pakistan by India. Miyan Abdul Haq alias Miyan Mithu, a controversial ‘Pir’ from Pakistan’s Sindh province, has issued such a threat. Last week, the Mumbai Police got a threat warning of a ‘26/11-like attack’ if Seema is not released by India. Mumbai cops were alerted after getting the unidentified man's call which threatened of terror attack if Haider was not returned to Pakistan.

She has been facing threats from right wing activists here in India. The Gau Raksha Hindu Dal has issued a 72-hour ultimatum to Seema Haider to leave the country. Ved Nagar, the organisation's national president, released a video saying Seema Haider could be a Pakistani spy and posed a threat to the country.

Recently, UP Police recovered two video cassettes, four mobile phones, five Pakistani passports and one unused passport from Seema’s possession. The couple had been picked up by the ATS that was probing the antecedents of Seema and her intention behind coming to India. The anti-terror unit is also poring over the documents seized from Seema Haider over her suspicious entry into India and to rule out any "ISI honeytrap angle." (with ANI inputs)