MUZZAFFARNAGAR SLAP ROW JAMIAT ULEMA ADOPTS MUSLIM STUDENT TO BEAR EDUCATIONAL EXPENSES

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh): The Jamiat Ulema has decided to bear the education expenses of a Muslim student, who was slapped by Hindu students following the instructions of their teacher, its office-bearer said. A delegation of Jamiat Ulema recently met the student at the Khubbapur village.

After meeting the student, a senior official of the organization announced that it decided to adopt him. He also said that the student would be enrolled in the English Medium Kohinoor Public School located in the Shahpur area.

"The organization will bear the entire expenses of his studies. Whether the child grows up to become an officer, whether he wants to become a doctor or something else, his entire expenses will be the responsibility of the organization (Jamiat Ulema)," said Maulana Mukarram, Muzaffarnagar district convenor of Jamiat Ulema.

Maulana Mukarram said that he met the student following the instructions of Maulana Arshad Madani. He also said that the student had fallen ill on Tuesday and was worried about his future.

On August 29, the Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission took a suo moto cognizance of the incident wherein the teacher recently asked Hindu students in her class to slap a Muslim student in Muzaffarnagar district. It was understood that the Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission, Ashfaq Saifi had issued a summon to the accused teacher Tripti Tyagi and also the concerned BSA of the school to appear before the commission on September 6 physically.

The incident which took place at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village of Mansoorpur police station area of Muzaffarnagar sparked an outrage. Political leaders including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge and former Congress president Rahul Gandhi condemned the incident.

