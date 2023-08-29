Muzaffarnagar: The Uttar Pradesh Minority Commission has taken a suo moto cognizance of the incident wherein the teacher recently asked Hindu students in her class to slap a Muslim student in Muzaffarnagar district of the state, officials said. It is learnt that Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh State Minorities Commission, Ashfaq Saifi has issued a summon to the accused teacher Tripti Tyagi and also the concerned BSA of the school to physically appear before the commission on September 6.

The UP Minority Commission has also written to the District Magistrate Muzaffarnagar Arvind Malappa Bangari and SSP of the district to file an 8-point report over the matter. The incident took place at Neha Public School in Khubbapur village of Mansoorpur police station area of Muzaffarnagar. In the video that went viral on social media, the teacher Tripta Tyagi asked Hindu students in a class to slap the Muslim student.

Amid an outrage, the police started the investigation by registering a case against the accused teacher under IPC sections 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) following a complaint by the victim's father. The concerned BSA of the school has also started the process of canceling the recognition of the school.

Reports said that the victim student has left the school and taken admission in another school in Shahpur town, a few kilometres from his village on the intervention of Jamiat-e-Ulema-e-Hind, a pan India Muslim organisation. The boy has reportedly also complained of depression and visited a doctor on Monday.